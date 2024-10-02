169th Civil Engineer Squadron clears trees after Helene

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bradley Moore, a heavy equipment operator with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, moves downed trees with a skid steer to assist with debris removal in Gaffney, South Carolina, following Hurricane Helene, Oct. 2, 2024. The South Carolina National Guard has more than 900 Airmen and Soldiers deployed across the state, responding to disaster relief requests from federal, local, and state agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)