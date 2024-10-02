First Enlisted U.S. Air Force Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officers Certified

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fourteen U.S. Army and two enlisted Washington Air National Guardsmen from the 225th Air Defense Squadron pose for an Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officers (ADAFCO) course class photo at the Western Air Defense Sector, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 26, 2024. Master Sgt. Andrew Snyder and Tech. Sgt. Jordan Schaefer, weapons directors from the 225th ADS, had the unique privilege of going through the course and are now the only two USAF enlisted certified ADAFCOs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kimberly D. Burke)