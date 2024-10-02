Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Enlisted U.S. Air Force Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officers Certified [Image 4 of 4]

    First Enlisted U.S. Air Force Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officers Certified

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Kimberly Burke 

    Western Air Defense Sector

    Fourteen U.S. Army and two enlisted Washington Air National Guardsmen from the 225th Air Defense Squadron pose for an Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officers (ADAFCO) course class photo at the Western Air Defense Sector, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 26, 2024. Master Sgt. Andrew Snyder and Tech. Sgt. Jordan Schaefer, weapons directors from the 225th ADS, had the unique privilege of going through the course and are now the only two USAF enlisted certified ADAFCOs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kimberly D. Burke)

