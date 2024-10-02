Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WADS host second ADAFCO Joint Kill Chain Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Kimberly Burke 

    Western Air Defense Sector

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officers (ADAFCO) course students participate in the Joint Kill Chain Exercise inside the Western Air Defense Sector’s Mission Training Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 26, 2024. For the second time, WADS provided a robust capability to provide live, virtual and constructed simulation execution for the culminating Joint Kill Chain Exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kimberly D. Burke)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    First Enlisted U.S. Air Force Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officers Certified

    First Enlisted U.S. Air Force Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officers Certified

