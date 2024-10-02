WADS host second ADAFCO Joint Kill Chain Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery Fire Control Officers (ADAFCO) course students participate in the Joint Kill Chain Exercise inside the Western Air Defense Sector’s Mission Training Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Sept. 26, 2024. For the second time, WADS provided a robust capability to provide live, virtual and constructed simulation execution for the culminating Joint Kill Chain Exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Kimberly D. Burke)