NETC Street to Fleet Series - IWTC San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Information Systems Technician 1st Class Angel Segarra, assigned to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC), poses for a photograph at IWTC San Diego, Sept. 19, 2024. Segarra teaches courses on advanced information systems and cybersecurity to prepare sailors for fleet assignments. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Austen McClain)