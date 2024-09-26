Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Street to Fleet Series - IWTC San Diego [Image 3 of 4]

    NETC Street to Fleet Series - IWTC San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Austen McClain 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Information Systems Technician 1st Class Angel Segarra, assigned to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC), poses for a photograph at IWTC San Diego, Sept. 19, 2024. Segarra teaches courses on advanced information systems and cybersecurity to prepare sailors for fleet assignments. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Austen McClain)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 10:32
    Photo ID: 8673693
    VIRIN: 240919-N-HN924-1002
    Resolution: 6305x4203
    Size: 11.03 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Information Systems
    NETC
    US Navy
    Environmental Portrait
    IWTC

