Sailors attend Fleet and Family Support Center Relocation Assistance event.

GREAT LAKES, Il. (October 1, 2024) Machinist's Mate (Submarine) Fireman Recruit Bryce Blanco, from Huntington Beach, California, uses a computer to complete online training during a Fleet and Family Relocation Assistance program (RAP) event at the Fleet and Family Support Center at Naval Station Great Lakes, October 1, 2024. RAP is designed to make the moving process run as effortlessly as possible for the service member be they single, married, married with children, single parents, also family members of active duty and mobilized reservist and active reservist personnel relocating. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)