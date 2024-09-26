Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors attend Fleet and Family Support Center Relocation Assistance event.

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Mueller 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (October 1, 2024) Damage Controlman Fireman Daniyah Williams, from Miami, uses a computer to complete online training during a Fleet and Family Relocation Assistance program (RAP) event at the Fleet and Family Support Center at Naval Station Great Lakes, October 1, 2024. RAP is designed to make the moving process run as effortlessly as possible for the service member be they single, married, married with children, single parents, also family members of active duty and mobilized reservist and active reservist personnel relocating. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

