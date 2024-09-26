Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti takes a group photo with Navy chief petty officers during the Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Navy Memorial in Washington D.C., September 27, 2014. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/released)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 08:59
|Photo ID:
|8673429
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-ES994-1476
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D. C., US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO Delivers Remarks at CPO Pinning [Image 9 of 9], by SCPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.