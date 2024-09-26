Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Delivers Remarks at CPO Pinning [Image 3 of 9]

    CNO Delivers Remarks at CPO Pinning

    WASHINGTON D. C., UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks during the Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Navy Memorial in Washington D.C., September 27, 2014. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio/released)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 08:59
    Photo ID: 8673427
    VIRIN: 240927-N-ES994-1236
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D. C., US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Delivers Remarks at CPO Pinning [Image 9 of 9], by SCPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CPO
    Initiation
    Season
    Navy Chief

