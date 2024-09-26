U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay hosts 200th Military Police leadership

U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay leadership hosted Maj. Gen. Susie Kulian, Commander, 200th Military Police Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Kyle Jenkins at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Sep. 25, 2024. Kulian toured the hospital and spoke with staff members to learn about the hospital’s capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 07:45
|Photo ID:
|8673369
|VIRIN:
|240925-N-LY941-3003
|Resolution:
|2856x2142
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
