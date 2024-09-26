U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay hosts 200th Military Police leadership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay Commanding Officer, Capt. Tammy Servies and Chief Medical Officer, Cdr. Andrew McDermott talk with Maj. Gen. Susie Kulian, Commander, 200th Military Police Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Kyle Jenkins at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Sep. 25, 2024. Kulian toured the hospital and spoke with staff members to learn about the hospital’s capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)