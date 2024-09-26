Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay hosts 200th Military Police leadership [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay hosts 200th Military Police leadership

    CUBA

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay Commanding Officer, Capt. Tammy Servies and Chief Medical Officer, Cdr. Andrew McDermott talk with Maj. Gen. Susie Kulian, Commander, 200th Military Police Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. John Kyle Jenkins at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Sep. 25, 2024. Kulian toured the hospital and spoke with staff members to learn about the hospital’s capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

    Army Reserve
    200th Military Police Command
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

