    HHBN Group Photos [Image 1 of 9]

    HHBN Group Photos

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Alpha Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, stand for a group photo in front of the Battalion’s painted T-barrier in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 4, 2024. It is a tradition for Army units to decorate a T-wall barrier with a mural commemorating their deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 07:14
    Photo ID: 8673347
    VIRIN: 240904-Z-DY230-1030
    Resolution: 4910x3273
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, HHBN Group Photos [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Bulls
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment

