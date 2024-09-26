HHBN Group Photos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, stand for a group photo in front of the Battalion’s painted T-barrier in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operations, Sept. 4, 2024. It is a tradition for Army units to decorate a T-wall barrier with a mural commemorating their deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)