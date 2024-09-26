Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Robin Ho [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Robin Ho

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robin Ho, 8th Operations Support Squadron intelligence supervisor, reviews intel reports at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 2, 2024. Ho earned Kunsan’s ‘Pride of the Pack,’ by being pivotal in establishing the Wing’s security forces squadron/intel fusion cell, significantly improving their integration of targeting in exercises and Agile Combat Employment movements. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 03:00
    Photo ID: 8673127
    VIRIN: 241002-F-CJ696-1010
    Resolution: 4430x2947
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Robin Ho [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Robin Ho
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Robin Ho

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Robin Ho

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    intel
    Pride of the Pack
    8th FW
    8th OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download