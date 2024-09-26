Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Robin Ho

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robin Ho, 8th Operations Support Squadron intelligence supervisor, reviews intel reports at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 2, 2024. Ho earned Kunsan’s ‘Pride of the Pack,’ by being pivotal in establishing the Wing’s security forces squadron/intel fusion cell, significantly improving their integration of targeting in exercises and Agile Combat Employment movements. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)