Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Robin Ho

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea-- Staff Sgt. Robin Ho from the 8th Operations Support Squadron, has been selected as the 8th Fighter Wing’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for the week of September 30-October 4.



As the lead intel planner for the Agile Combat Employment movement to Daegu, Ho played a crucial role in developing tactics that enhanced their operational readiness. He effectively doubled his team’s outreach initiatives, ensuring that vital intelligence reached several key units.



In addition to his professional achievements, Ho serves as the Booster Club President, spearheading fundraisers and organizing a Summer Bash to boost morale for 130 squadron members.



Ho’s efforts have also been pivotal in establishing the Wing’s security forces squadron/intel fusion cell, significantly improving their integration of targeting in exercises and ACE movements.



Thank you Staff Sgt Ho, for leading by example with your outstanding efforts and dedication within the Wolf Pack!

