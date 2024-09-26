Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE SAD Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, visits a Generator Staging base in Charlotte, NC and recognizes members of the team for their exemplary work in Hurricane Helene relief efforts. [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE SAD Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, visits a Generator Staging base in Charlotte, NC and recognizes members of the team for their exemplary work in Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Jedidiah Cayton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    USACE SAD Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, gives a coin to Mission Manager/Contracting Officers Representative CW2 Maksym Zymin

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 21:54
    Photo ID: 8672899
    VIRIN: 241001-A-OI522-1011
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE SAD Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, visits a Generator Staging base in Charlotte, NC and recognizes members of the team for their exemplary work in Hurricane Helene relief efforts. [Image 6 of 6], by Jedidiah Cayton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE representatives looking at generators being placed at a Generator Staging Base in Charlotte, NC
    USACE SAD Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, visits a Generator Staging base in Charlotte, NC and recognizes members of the team for their exemplary efforts in Hurricane Helene relief efforts
    USACE SAD Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, visits a Generator Staging base in Charlotte, NC and recognizes members of the team for their exemplary work in Hurricane Helene relief efforts.
    USACE SAD Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, visits a Generator Staging base in Charlotte, NC and recognizes members of the team for their exemplary work in Hurricane Helene relief efforts.
    USACE SAD Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, visits a Generator Staging base in Charlotte, NC and recognizes members of the team for their exemplary work in Hurricane Helene relief efforts.
    USACE SAD Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, visits a Generator Staging base in Charlotte, NC and recognizes members of the team for their exemplary work in Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Helene
    Helene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download