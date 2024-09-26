USACE SAD Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, visits a Generator Staging base in Charlotte, NC and recognizes members of the team for their exemplary efforts in Hurricane Helene relief efforts

USACE SAD Commander, Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner, visits a Generator Staging base in Charlotte, NC and recognizes members of the team for their exemplary work in Hurricane Helene relief efforts.
10.01.2024
|10.01.2024 21:54
|8672895
|241001-A-OI522-1003
|1616x1080
|413.47 KB
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
