Members of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program and the Army Marksmanship Unit pose outside the Pentagon. The Soldier-Olympians received congratulations from Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, participated in a panel discussion moderated by Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Christopher Meagher and were honored by Chief of Staff of the Army Randy George.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 20:39
|Photo ID:
|8672844
|VIRIN:
|241001-A-QG562-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Hometown:
|FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WCAP, AMU Soldier-Olympians visit Pentagon [Image 2 of 2], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.