    WCAP, AMU Soldier-Olympians visit Pentagon [Image 1 of 2]

    WCAP, AMU Soldier-Olympians visit Pentagon

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command         

    Members of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program and the Army Marksmanship Unit pose outside the Pentagon. The Soldier-Olympians received congratulations from Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, participated in a panel discussion moderated by Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Christopher Meagher and were honored by Chief of Staff of the Army Randy George.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 20:39
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, US
    Paris2024

