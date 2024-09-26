WCAP, AMU Soldier-Olympians visit Pentagon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program and the Army Marksmanship Unit pose outside the Pentagon. The Soldier-Olympians received congratulations from Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, participated in a panel discussion moderated by Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Christopher Meagher and were honored by Chief of Staff of the Army Randy George.