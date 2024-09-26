3rd MEB Promotion Ceremony for Maj. Murphy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Daniel Murphy, the fires planner for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and a native of North Carolina, comes to attention during his promotion ceremony at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, October 1, 2024. Murphy’s selection to the rank of major indicates his exceptional professionalism, dedication, and potential, and incurs increased responsibility with greater opportunities to shape the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)