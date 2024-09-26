Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MEB Promotion Ceremony for Maj. Murphy

    3rd MEB Promotion Ceremony for Maj. Murphy

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.30.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Samuel Barge 

    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Daniel Murphy, the fires planner for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and a native of North Carolina, comes to attention during his promotion ceremony at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, October 1, 2024. Murphy's selection to the rank of major indicates his exceptional professionalism, dedication, and potential, and incurs increased responsibility with greater opportunities to shape the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
