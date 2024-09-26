3rd MEB Promotion Ceremony for Maj. Murphy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines from the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade Fires and Effects Coordination Center, listen to Maj. Daniel Murphy, the fires planner for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, during his promotion ceremony at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, October 1, 2024. Murphy’s selection to the rank of major indicates his exceptional professionalism, dedication, and potential, and incurs increased responsibility with greater opportunities to shape the Marine Corps. Murphy is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel H. Barge)