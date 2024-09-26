Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Awarded U.S. Meritorious Service Medal [Image 5 of 5]

    Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Awarded U.S. Meritorious Service Medal

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    From right. The Australia, United Kingdom, United States (AUKUS) Integration and Acquisition (AUKUS I&A) Program Manager, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, pins the U.S. Meritorious Service Medal on Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Stephen during a ceremony at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 16, 2024. From July 2022 to June 2024, Stephen served as a liaison officer supporting AUKUS Pillar 1 and as the AUKUS I&A Deputy Director Industrial Workforce Support where he led in the development of a successful industry placement plan to grow the maintenance workforce required to support Australia’s sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet. Stephen is currently assigned to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility as AUKUS’ first Submarine Rotational Force – West Liaison Officer. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 19:19
    Photo ID: 8672749
    VIRIN: 240916-N-VN697-8321
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Awarded U.S. Meritorious Service Medal [Image 5 of 5], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUKUS, PHNSY & IMF, NAVSEA, Meritorious Service Medal

