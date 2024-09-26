Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Awarded U.S. Meritorious Service Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right. The Australia, United Kingdom, United States (AUKUS) Integration and Acquisition (AUKUS I&A) Program Manager, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, pins the U.S. Meritorious Service Medal on Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Stephen during a ceremony at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 16, 2024. From July 2022 to June 2024, Stephen served as a liaison officer supporting AUKUS Pillar 1 and as the AUKUS I&A Deputy Director Industrial Workforce Support where he led in the development of a successful industry placement plan to grow the maintenance workforce required to support Australia’s sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet. Stephen is currently assigned to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility as AUKUS’ first Submarine Rotational Force – West Liaison Officer. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)