Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Awarded U.S. Meritorious Service Medal

The Australia, United Kingdom, United States (AUKUS) Integration and Acquisition (AUKUS I&A) Program Manager, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck (in khaki uniform) is joined by Royal Australian Navy Rear Adm. Darren Grogan [right] and Commodore Simon Howard [left] to award Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Stephen (with blue folder) the U.S. Meritorious Service Medal, following an awards ceremony at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sept. 16, 2024. From July 2022 to June 2024, Stephen served as a liaison officer supporting AUKUS Pillar 1 and as the AUKUS I&A Deputy Director Industrial Workforce Support where he led in the development of a successful industry placement plan to grow the maintenance workforce required to support Australia’s sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine fleet. Stephen is currently assigned to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility as AUKUS’ first Submarine Rotational Force – West Liaison Officer. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)