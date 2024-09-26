USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors attend a spin class

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Harry Evans, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), participates in a spin class to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations Sept. 29, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)