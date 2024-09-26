Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors attend a spin class [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors attend a spin class

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Knisely 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Capt. Harry Evans, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), participates in a spin class to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Awareness Month while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations Sept. 29, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 14:36
    Photo ID: 8671951
    VIRIN: 240929-N-MI100-1025
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.5 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    CVN 76
    MWR
    Fitness
    USS Ronald Reagan

