Helene 2024- Live Oak

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Duckweed floats on the surface around Cypress trees of a small pond behind the Suwannee River Water Management District; the District tries to manage a complex system that encompasses a unique area comprised of working and natural forests, farms, rivers, springs, and estuaries.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Crisis Action Team visited the Suwanee River Water Management and other water management districts in the path of the Cat. 4 storm Hurricane Helene. The Jacksonville District sends teams to conduct post-damage assessments on Federal projects. From there, project implementation reports are initiated to determine project eligibility for PL84-99 FCCE rehabilitation funding. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)