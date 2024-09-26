Helene 2024- Live Oak

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Suwannee River Water Management District, Executive Director Hugh Thomas, explains how the District manages water supply, water quality, flood protection to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District Commander Col. Brandon Bowman, and Liaison Officers, Jake Edwards and Ronald Ronald Zurfluh.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Crisis Action Team visited the Suwanee River Water Management and other water management districts in the path of the Cat. 4 storm Hurricane Helene. The Jacksonville District sends teams to conduct post-damage assessments on Federal projects. From there, project implementation reports are initiated to determine project eligibility for PL84-99 FCCE rehabilitation funding. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)