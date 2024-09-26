RED HORSE Supports EMAC Mission Following Hurricane Helene Destruction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Air National Guard Airmen with 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron (RED HORSE) receive a brief from senior leaders during Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) operations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024. Air Force and Army components from the Florida National Guard travelled across state lines for the first time since Hurricane Katrina to provide assistance to heavily affected areas following Hurricane Helene’s landfall. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)