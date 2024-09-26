Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RED HORSE Supports EMAC Mission Following Hurricane Helene Destruction [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RED HORSE Supports EMAC Mission Following Hurricane Helene Destruction

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Air National Guard Airmen with 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron (RED HORSE) prepare to embark on a convoy during Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) operations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024. Members of the Florida National Guard departed the state to provide ground and air support capabilities to areas heavily affected by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 11:44
    Photo ID: 8671496
    VIRIN: 241001-A-RH401-5421
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 23.41 MB
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED HORSE Supports EMAC Mission Following Hurricane Helene Destruction [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RED HORSE Supports EMAC Mission Following Hurricane Helene Destruction
    RED HORSE Supports EMAC Mission Following Hurricane Helene Destruction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RED HORSE
    EMAC
    FLANG
    Hurricane Helene
    Storm Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download