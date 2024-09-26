RED HORSE Supports EMAC Mission Following Hurricane Helene Destruction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Air National Guard Airmen with 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron (RED HORSE) prepare to embark on a convoy during Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) operations at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024. Members of the Florida National Guard departed the state to provide ground and air support capabilities to areas heavily affected by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)