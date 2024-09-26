Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Holds Promotion Ceremony for Cmdr. Ryan Larson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Ryan Larson, an entomologist with the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command has his son replace his old insignias with his new insignias during his promotion ceremony on Sep. 27, 2024. During the ceremony, Larson was promoted to the rank of Captain and recited the oath of service. Capt. Marion Gregg, commander, NMCFHPC, and director, Defense Center for Public Health Portsmouth, presided over the ceremony, which was held on Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, building three, on the 10th floor quarterdeck, in Portsmouth, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)