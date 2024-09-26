Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Holds Promotion Ceremony for Cmdr. Ryan Larson [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Holds Promotion Ceremony for Cmdr. Ryan Larson

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Desmond Martin 

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command

    Cmdr. Ryan Larson, an entomologist with the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, recites the oath of service with Capt. Marion Gregg, commander, NMCFHPC, and director, Defense Center for Public Health Portsmouth, the presiding officer over the promotion ceremony, Sept. 27, 2024, which was held on Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, building three, on the 10th floor quarterdeck, in Portsmouth, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 08:31
    Photo ID: 8671026
    VIRIN: 240927-O-NJ594-4897
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Holds Promotion Ceremony for Cmdr. Ryan Larson [Image 2 of 2], by Desmond Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Holds Promotion Ceremony for Cmdr. Ryan Larson
    Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Holds Promotion Ceremony for Cmdr. Ryan Larson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ThisisNavyMedicine
    #NMCFHPC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download