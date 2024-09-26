Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command Holds Promotion Ceremony for Cmdr. Ryan Larson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Ryan Larson, an entomologist with the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, recites the oath of service with Capt. Marion Gregg, commander, NMCFHPC, and director, Defense Center for Public Health Portsmouth, the presiding officer over the promotion ceremony, Sept. 27, 2024, which was held on Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, building three, on the 10th floor quarterdeck, in Portsmouth, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Desmond Martin)