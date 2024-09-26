Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World Animal Day: Celebrating our Planet’s Diverse Wildlife [Image 2 of 2]

    World Animal Day: Celebrating our Planet’s Diverse Wildlife

    HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Kristin Savage 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    A Peregrin Falcon (Falco Peregrinus) chick receives its bird identification ring at Caserne Daumerie in Belgium June 10, 2024. (Courtesy photo by Clint Vanermen)

    Environment
    Chievres Air Base
    Benelux
    armynewswire
    World Animal Day
    Bird Ringing

