World Animal Day: Celebrating our Planet’s Diverse Wildlife 

CHIÈVRES, Belgium — Every year on Oct. 4, people around the globe come together to celebrate World Animal Day. This special day aims to raise awareness about animal welfare and promote the protection of all animals—whether they are pets, wildlife, or farm animals. Oct. 4, the feast day for St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment, marks the significance of the date chosen.



Why World Animal Day matters



The significance of World Animal Day extends beyond a single day of celebration. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts needed to ensure the well-being of animals worldwide. From endangered species facing extinction to domestic animals suffering from neglect, the challenges are vast and varied. World Animal Day encourages individuals, organizations, and governments to act and make a difference.



Animal activities in the garrison



USAG Benelux aims to maintain mission capability while protecting biodiversity on the installations. A variety of animals make their habitats there including bats in the German ruins at Chièvres Air Base (CAB) in Belgium to newts and bees at Army Prepositioned Stock Site-2 (APS-2) at Dülmen Tower Barracks in Germany. The Environmental Division of the Department of Public Works labors tirelessly to ensure this biodiversity is preserved. Here are some of their key activities throughout the year:



TES surveys: Annually, the Environmental Division conducts Threatened and Endangered Species (TES) surveys at APS-2 in Zutendaal, Belgium, Sterrebeek Annex in Brussels, Belgium, APS-2 in Dülmen, and CAB. These surveys aim to monitor the presence of protected or endangered species on the military posts.



Bat winter inventory: Every January, the Natural Resources Manager surveys the protected bat species hibernating in the cellars of the German ruins at CAB.



Bird ringing: In June, the Environmental Division collaborates with a local bird organization to ring newly born falcons and little owls nesting at CAB and Caserne Daumerie.



Placement of nest boxes: Bird nest boxes are installed across almost all USAG Benelux sites providing essential safe havens for birds during the winter and breeding seasons.



What can you do?



There are numerous ways for individuals to support the protection of animals:



Volunteer: Offer your time at a local animal shelter. Many shelters rely on volunteers to help care for animals and assist with daily operations.



Fundraise: Organize a fundraising event such as hosting a bake sale, charity run, or online fundraiser to support animal welfare organizations



Promote education: Use social media platforms to share information about animal rights and the importance of conservation.



Adopt, don’t shop: Consider adopting a pet from a shelter instead of buying from a breeder or pet store.



Donate: Financially support wildlife conservation efforts that work to protect endangered species and their habitats.



Looking Forward



While celebrating World Animal Day, it’s essential to remember that efforts to protect animals should continue throughout the year. Create a better world for both animals and humans by fostering a culture of compassion and respect for all living beings.

Date Taken: 10.01.2024 Date Posted: 10.01.2024 Location: CHIEVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE