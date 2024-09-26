Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial-at-sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial-at-sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors render a 21-gun salute during a burial at sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Sept. 30, 2024. Rockwell-Pate served aboard Ronald Reagan from 2006 to 2008 as a Journalist, before merging rates to Mass Communication Specialist in 2006, and commissioning as a Public Affairs Officer in 2015. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 05:07
    Photo ID: 8670877
    VIRIN: 240930-N-UF592-1192
    Resolution: 2367x1574
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial-at-sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial-at-sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial-at-sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial-at-sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial-at-sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial-at-sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a burial-at-sea for Lt.j.g. Marc Rockwell-Pate

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Marc Rockwell-Pate
    Burial-at-sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download