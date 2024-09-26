Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR 34 Conducts Fire Phobia Training in Hohenfels, Germany [Image 4 of 17]

    KFOR 34 Conducts Fire Phobia Training in Hohenfels, Germany

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    KFOR 34 soldiers recently conducted Fire Phobia training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 28-30, 2024. Fire Phobia training allows Soldiers to familiarize themselves with effective tactics and techniques for reacting to and mitigating the threats of improvised incendiary devices such as a Molotov cocktail. (US Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    VIRIN: 240929-Z-HY815-1005
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    KFOR
    41IBCT
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TrainToWin

