KFOR 34 Conducts Fire Phobia Training in Hohenfels, Germany

KFOR 34 soldiers recently conducted Fire Phobia training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 28-30, 2024. Fire Phobia training allows Soldiers to familiarize themselves with effective tactics and techniques for reacting to and mitigating the threats of improvised incendiary devices such as a Molotov cocktail. (US Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller)