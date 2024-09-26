Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Hosts POW/MIA Remembrance Run 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    Misawa Hosts POW/MIA Remembrance Run 2024

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Team Misawa held a Prisoner of War (POW)/Missing in Action (MIA) Recognition Day ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2024. The ceremony consisted of a 24-hour run carrying the POW flag, followed up with a closing ceremony that honors those who were POWs and those who are still MIA.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

