Misawa Hosts POW/MIA Remembrance Run 2024

Team Misawa held a Prisoner of War (POW)/Missing in Action (MIA) Recognition Day ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2024. The ceremony consisted of a 24-hour run carrying the POW flag, followed up with a closing ceremony that honors those who were POWs and those who are still MIA.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
