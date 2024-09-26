Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris Visits FEMA [Image 5 of 7]

    Vice President Harris Visits FEMA

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Michael Fuhr 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Washington, D.C. (Sept. 30, 2024) - Vice President Harris visits FEMA HQ, pledging federal support to those affected by Hurricane Helene.

    This work, Vice President Harris Visits FEMA [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Fuhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    FEMA
    Disaster
    Helene

