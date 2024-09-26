Washington, D.C. (Sept. 30, 2024) - Vice President Harris visits FEMA HQ, pledging federal support to those affected by Hurricane Helene.
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 18:47
|Photo ID:
|8670107
|VIRIN:
|240930-O-XG537-6952
|Resolution:
|7686x5124
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Harris Visits FEMA [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Fuhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.