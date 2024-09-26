Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Danish Defence Attaché visits the JCO [Image 2 of 2]

    Danish Defence Attaché visits the JCO

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Forces Space

    Danish Rear Admiral Damgaard Rousøe, Danish Defence Attaché, left, observes space domain awareness data with U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Mark Natale, right, Joint Commercial Operations cell director, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Sept. 26, 2024. Currently, Denmark is not a JCO partner, but the visit served as a familiarization visit for the Danish delegation, and an opportunity to explore the potential of integrating commercial sensors into space operations. The JCO uses a “buy” and “exploit” model to capitalize on current, relevant non-classified data from a variety of commercial companies that better enables space operators to receive real-time warning and indications. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 15:21
    Photo ID: 8669783
    VIRIN: 240926-X-DA809-2010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    JCO
    S4S
    U.S. Space Forces-Space
    Joint Commercial Operations cell

