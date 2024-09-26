Danish Defence Attaché visits the JCO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Danish Rear Admiral Damgaard Rousøe, Danish Defence Attaché, right, observes space domain awareness data with U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Mark Natale, left, Joint Commercial Operations cell director, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Sept. 26, 2024. Currently, Denmark is not a JCO partner, but the visit served as a familiarization visit for the Danish delegation, and an opportunity to explore the potential of integrating commercial sensors into space operations. The JCO uses a “buy” and “exploit” model to capitalize on current, relevant non-classified data from a variety of commercial companies that better enables space operators to receive real-time warning and indications. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)