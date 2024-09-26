U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i Showcases Unity and Support at Aloha Floral Parade

U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i’s involvement in the 76th Annual Aloha Floral Parade, showcasing both the military’s respect for local culture and their active participation in community events. The soldiers carrying the banner and Col. Sullivan’s wave from the vehicle symbolize a message of unity, support, and the Army’s dedication to strengthening its relationship with the people of Hawai‘i.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 15:09
|Photo ID:
|8669697
|VIRIN:
|240928-D-IY114-6984
|Resolution:
|2976x2087
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
