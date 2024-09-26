Army Hawai‘i celebrates unity and culture at 76th Annual Aloha Floral Parade

Photo By Robert Haynes | U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i’s involvement in the 76th Annual Aloha Floral Parade,...... read more read more Photo By Robert Haynes | U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i’s involvement in the 76th Annual Aloha Floral Parade, showcasing both the military’s respect for local culture and their active participation in community events. The soldiers carrying the banner and Col. Sullivan’s wave from the vehicle symbolize a message of unity, support, and the Army’s dedication to strengthening its relationship with the people of Hawai‘i. see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU, Hawai‘i — In a vibrant display of camaraderie and cultural appreciation, U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i Commander Col. Rachel Sullivan proudly joined the community in the 76th Annual Aloha Floral Parade on Saturday, September 28, 2024. The event, which marks the culmination of the month-long Aloha Festivals, is one of Hawai‘i’s most cherished traditions, symbolizing the spirit of aloha and the enduring connection between the military and the local community.



The Aloha Festivals, the largest annual Hawaiian cultural celebration in the United States, began in 1946 as “Aloha Week,” a tribute to the islands’ unique mele (music), hula (dance), and mo‘olelo (history). Now a statewide series of events, it continues to preserve and perpetuate Hawai‘i’s rich heritage, drawing thousands of participants and spectators each year. For the Army, the invitation to participate in this prestigious event is a testament to the strength of its relationship with the people of Hawai‘i.



“This parade isn’t just a celebration of culture; it’s a celebration of community,” said Col. Sullivan. “To be a part of such a storied tradition and to walk alongside our neighbors in downtown Honolulu is a powerful reminder of the bond we share and the respect we have for one another.”



As floral floats, vibrant dancers, and keiki (children) performers adorned the streets of Honolulu, Col. Sullivan represented the Army in Hawai‘i, reflecting its commitment to being an active, supportive partner to the community. The parade serves as a colorful showcase of Hawaiian traditions, culminating in a celebration of unity, gratitude, and respect—values deeply held by the Army.



The Army’s presence at the Aloha Floral Parade is more than symbolic. It demonstrates a pledge to honor Hawai‘i’s culture, engage with its people, and contribute to the well-being of the islands. For many parade-goers, seeing the military side-by-side with local residents reinforces a shared sense of purpose and pride.



“Our Soldiers and families live and work here in Hawai‘i, and we take great pride in being a part of this community,” Col. Sullivan emphasized. “We are committed to supporting the rich traditions of these islands and celebrating the incredible diversity that makes Hawai‘i truly special.”



With each passing year, the Aloha Floral Parade offers a reminder of what it means to embody the spirit of aloha. For the Army in Hawai‘i, participating in the parade is a way to show appreciation for the community’s steadfast support and to contribute to the enduring legacy of Hawai‘i’s cultural traditions.



As the last floral float passed and the cheers of the crowd subsided, the sense of unity and shared purpose remained—proof that the Army and the people of Hawai‘i are stronger together, building bridges of understanding, respect, and, above all, aloha.