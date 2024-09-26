Cpl. Budd's Congressional Gold Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. David Everly, director of Manpower Plans and Policy, presents the Congressional Gold Medal to the family of Cpl. Joseph Budd, a Montford Point Marine, during a ceremony at the Ray Jordan Center, Springfield Massachusetts, Sept. 28th, 2024.The ceremony recognizes Cpl. Budd’s remarkable contributions. Budd was one of 20,000 African American Marines who were trained at Montford Point from 1942-1949 and Springfield's first African American police officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hernan Rodriguez)