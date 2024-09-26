Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpl. Budd's Congressional Gold Medal [Image 9 of 11]

    Cpl. Budd's Congressional Gold Medal

    SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Hernan Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Corps District

    Retired U.S. Marine Col. Christopher Shaw reflects on the service of Cpl. Joseph Budd, a Montford Point Marine, during Cpl. Anthony Budd’s Congressional Gold Medal ceremony at the Ray Jordan Center, Springfield Massachusetts, Sept. 28th, 2024.The ceremony recognizes Cpl. Budd’s remarkable contributions. Budd was one of 20,000 African American Marines who were trained at Montford Point from 1942-1949 and Springfield's first African American police officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hernan Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 15:01
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    TAGS

    Marine
    Ceremony
    African American
    Congressional Gold Medal
    Montford Point
    Cpl. Budd

