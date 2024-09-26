Operation KENNEY’S RETURN Team McChord Airmen and Joint force allies and partners, stand together following a briefing at Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Australia, Aug. 23, 2024. Team McChord Airmen joined forces to become the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during OKR to execute operational capabilities with Joint and Coalition allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 14:08
|Photo ID:
|8669402
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-SK889-2001
|Resolution:
|3766x2118
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
7th EAS sharpens partnerships, interoperability during OKR
