    7th EAS sharpens partnerships, interoperability during OKR [Image 1 of 2]

    7th EAS sharpens partnerships, interoperability during OKR

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster III’s sit on the flightline while Australian Army members load onto an aircraft at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 26, 2024. Team McChord Airmen joined forces to become the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during Operation KENNEY’S RETURN to execute operational capabilities with Joint and Coalition allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 14:08
    Photo ID: 8669400
    VIRIN: 240826-F-SK889-2002
    Resolution: 3786x2704
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
