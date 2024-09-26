7th EAS sharpens partnerships, interoperability during OKR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster III’s sit on the flightline while Australian Army members load onto an aircraft at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 26, 2024. Team McChord Airmen joined forces to become the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during Operation KENNEY’S RETURN to execute operational capabilities with Joint and Coalition allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)