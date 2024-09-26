Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to host 10th annual German-American friendship concert [Image 2 of 2]

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.26.2024

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Petra Lessoing, host nation advisor for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, hands a concert ticket to a local community member for the garrison’s German American Friendship Concert. The friendship concert is U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s opportunity to thank the city of Kaiserslautern, Germany and its citizens. Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Peete.

    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Kaiserslautern
    Community Relation
    German American Friendship Concert
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus

