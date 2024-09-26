Petra Lessoing, host nation advisor for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, hands a concert ticket to a local community member for the garrison’s German American Friendship Concert. The friendship concert is U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s opportunity to thank the city of Kaiserslautern, Germany and its citizens. Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Peete.
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to host 10th annual German-American friendship concert
