USAG Rheinland-Pfalz to host 10th annual German-American friendship concert

Courtesy Photo | Elke Sittel, host nation advisor for the 86th Airlift Wing’s host nation office and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Elke Sittel, host nation advisor for the 86th Airlift Wing’s host nation office and Petra Lessoing, host nation advisor for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, distribute free concert tickets to a local community member for the garrison’s German American Friendship Concert. The friendship concert is U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s opportunity to thank the city of Kaiserslautern, Germany and its citizens. Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Peete. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – October 3 is the Day of German Unity and is celebrated every year as a public holiday. It commemorates the German reunification in 1990 when the German Democratic Republic joined the Federal Republic of Germany, creating a single German state for the first time since 1945.



For the past 9 years on this significant date in German history, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz along with the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Band & Chorus have been entertaining local citizens around the Kaiserslautern region with a free friendship concert at the Fruchthalle (concert hall) in downtown Kaiserslautern to celebrate the long-standing German-American partnership between the U.S. Army and the city of Kaiserslautern, the county and the State of Rheinland-Pfalz.



This friendship concert is U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s opportunity to say thank you to this amazing city and its people, who provide a home-away-from-home for our military members, civilians and families.



Every year, a few weeks before the concert, the German-American Community Office (GACO) in Kaiserslautern opens its doors after-hours, enabling the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs team to distribute the free concert tickets to local community members.



Tickets are provided free to local and surrounding area (non-U.S.) citizens. About 500 tickets are distributed each year to community members, filling the capacity with excited concert goers.



“The local community truly values this concert, and I love seeing their smiling faces as I hand out tickets,” said Petra Lessoing host nation advisor and concert coordinator for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.



Droves of enthusiastic local citizens gathered at GACO office Sept. 26 to claim their sought-after concert tickets, but there are still some left!



If you’re a local (non-U.S.) citizen around the Kaiserslautern region or if you’re an American who has local (non-U.S.) friends, tell them to come celebrate German-American friendship with U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander Col. Jeffery C. Higgins, at the 10th German-American Friendship Concert on October 3rd!



Admission to this concert is free of charge, but you do need tickets to get in. To get tickets, reach out by email to the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs team at: petra.lessoing.ln@army.mil



The USAREUR-AF Band & Chorus, under the direction of Lieutenant Colonel Scott McKenzie, is the largest musical formation of the U.S. Army outside the United States. The musical spectrum within their catalog spans from classical music to rock and roll, to more modern pieces that suit all musical tastes. This year’s program will feature selections from Earth, Wind & Fire and Carole King.



IT’S ALL IN THE DETAILS:



Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Fruchthalle, Kaiserslautern City, 67657

Dress Code: Casual

Who can go: Local citizens (non- U.S.)

Where to get tickets: The GACO office between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (GACO number: 0631 3633010) or email Petra Lessoing at petra.lessoing.ln@army.mil



For more information about the German-American Community Office, visit https://www.kaiserslautern.de/arbeit_bildung_wissenschaft/internationales_kaiserslautern/deutsch-amerikanisches_buergerbuero/index.html.en.



