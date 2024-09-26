Task Force Paxton, 56th Stryker Brigade, Pennsylvania National Guard, awards six Soldiers the Order of Saint Maurice. The Order of teh Saint Maurice Award recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to the Infantry in ways that are outstanding in the eyes of the recipients seniors, subordinates, and peers.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 05:28
|Photo ID:
|8668747
|VIRIN:
|240928-A-WD033-1013
|Resolution:
|5178x3452
|Size:
|8.01 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Paxton awards the Order of Saint of Maurice [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Owen Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.