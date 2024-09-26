Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Paxton awards the Order of Saint of Maurice [Image 9 of 14]

    Task Force Paxton awards the Order of Saint of Maurice

    DJIBOUTI

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Capt. Owen Dietrich 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Task Force Paxton, 56th Stryker Brigade, Pennsylvania National Guard, awards six Soldiers the Order of Saint Maurice. The Order of teh Saint Maurice Award recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to the Infantry in ways that are outstanding in the eyes of the recipients seniors, subordinates, and peers.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 05:28
    Photo ID: 8668742
    VIRIN: 240928-A-WD033-1009
    Resolution: 4363x3696
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: DJ
    This work, Task Force Paxton awards the Order of Saint of Maurice [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Owen Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    CJTF-HOA
    Order of Saint Maurice
    Task Force Paxton
    TF Paxton

