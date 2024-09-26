U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach second annual Ansbogger Mud Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ansbach, Germany (30 September 2024) - U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach kicked off its second annual 5K Ansbogger Mud Run on 28 September at Urlas Kaserne.



More than 150 German and American participants braved the cold and windy weather and successfully completed a fun-filled and challenging 25 obstacles including hills, car tires, mud slides and smaller barriers within the 5K Ansbogger Mud Run.



Our German guests and friends in particular took advantage of this opportunity to strengthen German-American relations and have a great time together.



USAG Ansbach is a U.S. Army Power Projection Platform consisting of aviation, engineering, and artillery assets spread across nine kasernes in the heart of Middle Franconia, Germany.

(U.S. Army photo by Jacqueline Haderlein/RELEASED)